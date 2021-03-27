Super Dancer Chapter 4: Witness Soaring High Energy & Power Packed Acts This Weekend

Sony Entertainment Television's flagship show, Super Dancer is back and raring to go. After auditioning an enormous number of talent online across the country, the selected contestants will be seen performing in front of all three judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu this weekend. This season the theme - 'Nachpan Ka Tyohaar' will reflect dance, childhood, fun, innocence and honesty.

This weekend witnesses young talent from across the country put forth styles and moves that are not just unique but breathtaking as well making it even more difficult for the judges to choose. The contestants will showcase different dance forms like Popping, Contemporary, Hip-hop, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, etc. This time around Shilpa Shetty Kundra will do something that she has never done before during auditions in the history of Super Dancer - Climb the seedhi for a contestant.

From the choice of songs to moves, the right attitude and expressions, this season has taken the level of competition a notch higher. The best part is seeing the judges become kids and address the contestants in their child-like manner. Tune in to Super Dancer starting this weekend, every Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

