Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Upset With Rumours Of Him Going Through Financial Stress

Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show, initially, it was due to health issue and now, it is because of the pandemic. The viewers must be aware that due to pandemic, all senior actors have not joined their respective TV shows shooting outside Maharashtra and Ghanshyam is one among them as the show's shooting is happening in Vapi. There have been speculations that the actor is going through financial problem with no source of income. However, Ghanshyam is upset with such rumours.

The actor said that due to the pandemic, senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra and it is in their own interest that the makers have taken this decision. He clarified that he is not unemployed and will resume shoot soon.

Ghanshyam was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai."

The actor clarified that he is neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes, and will resume the shoot soon. He added that currently, he is enjoying with his family and helping people in need.

Ghanshyam concluded by saying, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grand children and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."