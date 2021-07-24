Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Munmun Dutta Quitting The Show? Here's What The Makers Have To Say!

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah, has been missing from the sets these days. Due to the lockdown, the cast and crew, were shooting for the show in Daman owing to the Government rules during an increase in COVID -19. But now, they have shifted to Mumbai and the cast have been shooting for the show actively in Mumbai since last one month. However, Munmun has not reported to the sets yet and apparently no storyline is being written around her due to her unavailability.

As per Spotboye report, the actress has not reported to the sets ever since her video controversy (casteist remark). A source revealed to the portal, "Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon." However, now the production house has responded to the rumour.

The makers of the show have confirmed that Munmun is not going anywhere and she is very much a part of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's production house, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi, was quoted by TOI as saying, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

Apparently, it is other way around, since no storyline featuring her was introduced, she is not shooting for the show these days and missing from TMKOC.