International Women's Day: &TV's Male Protagonists Salute The Spirit Of Womanhood

On International Women's Day, &TV's male artists, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Aasif Sheikh and Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Daroga Happu Singh aka Yogesh Tripathi from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Pappu aka Manmohan Tiwari from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Indresh aka Ashish Kadian from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein and Joseph aka Aarya Dharamchand Kumar from Yeshu talk about some of the women they look up to and also share their vision towards achieving an equal future for women and men.

Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) shares, "My mother is the most important woman in my life. She is the reason for what I am today. She taught me that to be a real man, one must love, respect and honour women. Undoubtedly, mothers are the epitome of selfless love and care; and go to any lengths to protect their child. Mother Teresa is a perfect example of Selfless Love and Sacrifice. She inspired millions through her undying devotion to the neediest. The selflessness and sacrifice with which she lived her own life made her an international symbol of love and compassion. On International Women's Day, I salute every mother and motherhood."

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2021: &TV's Artists Talk About Their Valentine's Day Celebrations

Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) shares, "Belonging to a small town in Himachal Pradesh, I have often observed situations where a lot of families prioritise marriages over education. This step denies women to reach their true potential, and I feel it is unfair. On this International Women's Day, I urge every woman to be aware of their rights and fight for them. I find Priyanka Chopra to be a strong personality in this regard. She is well versed with her surroundings and has carried herself very gracefully. She has made her mark not only nationally but internationally as well. An inspiring woman in the entertainment industry, who further motivates women to join the trade."

Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh) says, "For me, women are genuinely a wonder. They have a unique gift of giving life as well as transforming lives. They are great multitaskers. From taking care of their family and children to managing home and careers, I wonder how they do it? It is a daunting task to play so many roles and work everything together. My wife is my icon, the most important woman in my life and the backbone of our house. On International Women's Day, I salute every homemaker working relentlessly in keeping the families together. Kudos to your spirit and hard work!" Manmohan Tiwari (Pappu) shares, "My wife and my daughter are my biggest strength, pride and joy. There is no doubt that women's status has improved than what it used to be, but still far from being equal with men. At the top of most industry and government today, it is still male-dominated. Today, women have set their foothold in every possible field. Alongside the professional arena, let us not forget how a woman also balances her personal life and nurtures a family. The pandemic has shown us the strength of our women. A progressive woman is an inspiration for society and a bedrock of a nation. I salute these women for their strength, courage and spirit."

Ashish Kadian (Indresh) says, "My mother is my biggest inspiration. She has inspired me to fight and reach for the sky, but most importantly, she has encouraged me to work my butt off to achieve my dreams and goals. Her words always have given me the drive never to give up and work hard in everything I do. I cannot thank her enough for what she has done for my brother and me. I salute every woman for their enthusiasm, power and commitment." Aarya Dharamchand Kumar (Joseph) comments, "Women are an epitome of strength and play a significant role in the society. They have proved themselves in all walks of life and work shoulder to shoulder with men. We live in a world that challenges women at every level, and it is time that women get equal status as their male counterparts. My mother and wife have been my biggest inspiration and the most important women in my life. I cannot imagine myself without them. They are my constants. To all the strongest women out there, we salute you for shaping our lives. I admire your strength, power and courage. Happy Women's Day to you!"

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes The Six-Year Mark; Team Celebrates By Cutting Cake