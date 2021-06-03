TV Shootings Might Resume Soon In Mumbai

Several businesses have halted due to the pandemic and one such industry which has been affected due to the same is entertainment industry. As everyone is aware, due to the lockdown in Maharashtra, many television shows' shootings were forced to shift to other places as they didn't want their team to undergo loss. The makers are eagerly waiting for the government to relax the restriction and allow them to shoot in Mumbai.

As per the latest report, it is being said that the shooting of films and shows likely to resume in Mumbai soon.

Producer, and Chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) JD Majethia was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is quite a challenge to shoot away from home. I am sure that those shooting in other states must be waiting to return to Mumbai. We are in constant touch with CM Uddhav Thackeray, and his office regarding this matter. I am hopeful that we will be granted permission to resume the shoot in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, it is being said that the actor-producer is leaving no stone unturned to maintain happy and healthy environment on his show Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey's set by entertaining and engaging them to play games celebrating all big and small events, including birthdays and anniversaries, so that people don't become homesick. The team is currently shooting in Silvassa.

The producer added, "After pack up, we have music sessions and play games. Our unit is like one big happy family and we have to make sure that they feel positive when they are at work. While we try everything to boost their morale, ghar ghar hota hai. All of us miss our loved ones and Mumbai ki khushboo. We are eagerly waiting to return home and resume the shoot on the set of Wagle."