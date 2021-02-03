Vikas Gupta Speaks Up Against Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan & Vikas Khoker! See Latest Post

Vikas Gupta has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons. When the Mastermind was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khokar revealed that Vikas asked him to send pictures of his private parts. Well, Vikas' revelation indeed created major havoc on the internet. Now, since Vikas Gupta is out of the Bigg Boss house, he has decided to react to the same legally and is all set to expose Vikas Khoker and Gupta's alleged actor-boyfriends Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan by sharing videos tomorrow (February 4, 2021).

Vikas Gupta shared a long note on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Coming Out is and should be the person's personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out. I wasn't expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn't something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both Personally and Professionally it's become imperative for me to take measure for this to Stop - #VikasGupta." (sic)

See post here:

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist's note read, "From accepting myself for who I am? To others attempting to tell everyone their version of who they think I really am? Well, it's happened both inside & outside the #BiggBoss14 House. Aly Goni had said if so many people are accusing me, how it can't be wrong, after all the list includes popular names like #ParthSamthaan #PriyankSharma & now #VikasKhokhlaa roadies winner - But here's the truth - they are lying. I do know, that today, it's one word against so many and that's why people have really started believing them. However, all this while I hadn't taken any legal steps but now I realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a SORRY but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies, either for publicity or sometimes even for personal gains will now be answerable, legally. Lets first prove accusations by the above mentioned Popular stars Wrong with a SORRY. Dropping the video tom #IamSORRY, by Vikas Gupta." (sic)

Well, looks like Vikas will be exposing something big tomorrow. For the unversed, in 2018, the Mastermind had revealed his sexuality and admitted that he was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan. After his revelation, the producer claimed that his family members have broken ties with him.

