Yahoo 2021 Year In Review: Sidharth Shukla & Puneeth Rajkumar Among The Most Searched Celebs

We have stepped into the last month of 2021 and it's time to review the year's happenings! Recently, Yahoo recently released 2021 Year in Review for India, a collection of the year's top personalities, newsmakers and events based on users' daily search habits. As per Yahoo's 2021 review, TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar are most searched male celebrities.

Take a look at the complete list!

Most Searched Male Celebrities

Two young and talented actors who passed away in 2021, Sidharth Shukla and Puneet Rajkumar had their fans flocking online for answers. While Sidharth topped the list, Puneeth Rajkumar came in at No. 4. Bigg Boss host and Antim actor Salman is at second place while Telugu actor Allu Arjun grabbed the 3 spot. At no. 5 was Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7. At no. 7 is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who grabbed massive interest online following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October.

Most Searched Female Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor was India's top searched female celebrity of 2021 followed by Katrina Kaif at 2nd place, Priyanka Chopra Jonas at 3rd place, Alia Bhatt at 4th place, Deepika Padukone at 5th place, respectively. The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed 10th place, as she got into news for both professional and personal reason (separation from actor Naga Chaitanya).

Most Searched Indian Sports Personalities

Cricketer Virat Kohli was top most searched Indian sports personality followed by cricketer MS Dhoni at 2nd place, Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra at 3rd spot, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar at 4th place and Rohit Sharma at 5th places respectively. Also, Badminton player PV Sindhu grabbed 7th place Rishabh Pant was at 8th place, Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar at 9th spot and KL Rahul at 10th place.