Yeh Hai Chahatein: Indira Krishnan Quits The Show; Says She Was Made To Feel Like A Prop

Indira Krishnan, who is best known for her role of Kumudini in Krishnadasi, was currently seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She played the role of Vasudha, female lead's mother in the show. But the actress has quit the show as she was unhappy with the way her track was shaping up.

When asked about the same, Indira told TOI that although she was constantly in touch with the creative team and told them she was unhappy with her track, there were no changes made! Her role shot from 18-22 days a month was reduced to 15 days and then to five days. She added that a lot of times she was made to feel like a prop and for a seasoned actor like her it was demeaning. Hence, she decided to quit the show and had put down her papers yesterday (April 7, 2021).

The actress said, "I was constantly in touch with the creative team and told them how unhappy I was with my track. It made no sense for me to drive all the way to Naigaon to be shown just standing or sitting in a corner. I did that for a couple of months, but it kept getting worse. Though I am the heroine's mother, I have no involvement or interaction in the scenes. I was being underutilised. Initially, I shot for 18-22 days in a month. It was then reduced to 15 days and eventually, to five days in March. I was just being called for functions and celebrations. There was nothing left for me to do in the show. A lot of times, I was made to feel like a prop. In fact, I was told by the team ki ' Aaj aapke dialogues nahi hain'. It is demeaning for a seasoned actor like me. So, after much deliberation, I decided to quit the show and put in my papers yesterday."

Surprisingly, she revealed that many of her co-stars too have expressed displeasure over their tracks, but they continue to work because it ensures a steady income, especially during COVID times. She also added that her friends in the industry and co-actors advised her not to quit the show because of the same reason, but she had to take this decision for her own sanity.

She added that at this point of time, where many actors are struggling to find work, it was difficult for her to leave the show. She said that she value work and money, but she felt humiliated as an artist.

Indira further said, "I understand that the storyline can't always focus on you, especially when you are part of a daily soap. But I guess in YHC, there was never any track on me. It was more of a youth love story with cameos. I think I was wrongly cast. Another issue is that when you are working in a daily soap, even if you are shooting for just a week in a month, people assume that your dates are blocked. So, no one approaches you for another project. That's another reason why I quit YHC. It was time for me to move on and look for something bigger. I would definitely like to associate with the same production house again for a better role."

She concluded by saying that she wants to do a bold striking role in future.

