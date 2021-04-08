Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Not Vivian Dsena But Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Cezanne Khan To Play Harman!

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is all set to take a giant leap! As our readers are aware, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who played the role of Soumya in the show, is back. The makers had also released a promo that featured the actress. Recently, her look on the show was also leaked on social media. Also, it has to be recalled that earlier, the makers wanted Vivian Dsena to re-enter the show, however, it is being said that the deal with the actor didn't work out apparently owing to creative differences. Although the two parties tried their best, the deal didn't work out, and hence, it is said that the makers decided to replace him.

As per the latest report, the makers approached Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezanne Khan, who will be taking over and playing the part of Harman.

A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "After the deal with Vivian fell through, we have now finalised Cezanne to play Harman on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show is all set to introduce a major twist and a giant leap, and Cezanne will join Rubina to do the needful. The decision to bring in the original lead pair is to breathe new life into the show. The makers are still working on his character and his track."

However, there is no official confirmation about the same either by the makers or by Cezanne.

It has to be recalled that Cezanne in one of his earlier interviews, had said that he has always been waiting for something nice to come his way and revealed that he is in talks for a project.

