Yeh Hai Chahatein To Take A Leap; Fans Go berserk & Trend #RuSha After Sargun & Abrar Shoot For Intimate Scene

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which was one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart, has been facing tough competition because of Udaariyaan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been pushed to the sixth spot. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. In a bid to get the show back to the top 5 slot, just like others, this show makers too are planning for a leap!

According to Tellychakkar report, the show will be taking a leap of five years and a lot will change post this! There might be multiple exits and we might witness a few new entries too!

As per the report, Anna will be shown dead and Preesha will be blamed for the same. Preesha will also fail to prove her innocence, which will land her in jail. Apparently, she will be sentenced to death, which is when the show will take a leap.

It is being said that the cast is expected to begin shooting for the post leap story very soon!

Meanwhile, Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi, who play the roles of Preesha and Rudraksh in the show, had recently shot for an intimate sequence. The video clips and pictures of Preesha and Rudraksh's sizzling scene have gone viral on social media. Fans can't keep calm about the same and trended #RuSha on Twitter.

Sargun and Abrar's on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and this sequence has added more curiosity among fans. Take a look at a few tweets!

Payal: The chemistry,the comfort 🔥🔥. #YehHaiChahatein • #RuSha.

Paru: Not only for Rudraksh this will be memorable hottttest SR of ITV created its own history biology geography which no one can even think or dream #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun.

AboreLutera: #AbrarGun 's chemistry has stunned everyone...!! 🤩🧿 Abrargun 🔥 Abrargun ❤ Abrargun 🔥 #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha.

Pallu: Abrar- Sargun are the boldest, most talented and the prettiest ITV JODI. I am proud and happy that we got to witness their talent onscreen. ❤️❤️❤️ #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun.

