Karanvir Sharma On Getting Overwhelming Response To His & Debattama Saha's Song 'Aankhein Band Karke'

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha became an instant hit couple post their show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. Post the show's end, they have been keeping their audience engaged with their music videos 'Jo Tera Howega', and 'Aankhein Band Karke', which was released recently and recieved good response from viewers.

'Aankhein Band Karke' also created a milestone by trending in top 20 YouTube videos. Karanvir has now reacted to the same and said that he is happy with the response.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am very happy that within a quick span my song is already trending. We have put a lot of efforts in the making of this song at it gives me immense happiness to see how much my fans have loved and appreciated my efforts. I am extremely excited for what holds next."

As the song had crossed 1 million views, the actor had taken to social media to thank them. He wrote, "This beautiful song of love and chemistry crosses one million views in no time! Thank you so much everyone for the support ❤️✨." He also shook legs for Nicki Minaj's 'High School' and wrote, "1 MILLION | Celebrations | AANKHEIN BAND KARKE."

'Aankhein Band Karke' is sung by Abhi Dutt and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. It is produced by Varsha Kukreja and Nadeem Akhtar, and is presented by Sanjay Kukreja, Remo Dsouza and B-Live Music.

Earlier, regarding the song Debattama had said that it is a beautiful project and she is sure that viewers will like it. Well, indeed, she was right! What say guy? Hit the comment box to share your views.