Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans Urge Makers To Reunite Mohsin & Shivangi; Trend #KairaDeserveHappyEnding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since past few days especially regarding the upcoming episodes. It was said that the makers are planning a generation leap, and the lead actor Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, might quit. Upset fans took to social media asking Shivangi Joshi (who plays Naira/Sirat) in the show, to also quit. They trended #NoShivinNoYRKKH.

But later there were rumours that Mohsin Khan will not be quitting the show and the makers of the show are planning a big surprise for fans. It was said that Kartik, who is falling in love for Sirat, will propose her and get married in a lavish destination wedding, which will be aired for a month! Although a few fans were happy that Mohsin is not quitting the show, many of them were not happy with Sirat and Kartik's track and now want the makers to reunite Kartik and Naira and end the show!

Fans have been trending #KairaDeserveHappyEnding on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@_1evanna_: A love story that taught us what love is, what family is, what sacrifices are, shouldn't have ended like this. REUNITE KAIRA #KairaDeserveHappyEnding.

@aditi094: Take a generation leap. Take a century leap. Take a leap into the next millenium. Just let Kaira know that their boundless love for each other, their struggles to be each other's & all the time spent waiting to be reunited was not in vain. REUNITE KAIRA. #KairaDeserveHappyEnding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan NOT Quitting; Makers To Treat Kartik & Sirat Fans With BIG Surprise!



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan- The Jodi Who Set TV Screen On Fire With Their Sizzling Chemistry (PICS)

A❤: Give them a happy ending please !!The actors worked hard for all these years to make Kaira so lovable and special for all of us , Kaira deserve to live peacefully and happily together !REUNITE KAIRA. #KairaDeserveHappyEnding.

@meghacreations_: People say kaira got the best of everything for a reasom! It's you people who created this magical love story! Then what's the point of ruining them now? Please end this saga with kaira then go ahead with leap! REUNITE KAIRA. #KairaDeserveHappyEnding.

Tish: Couple Like Kaira who is a fairytale couple deserves a happy ending. REUNITE KAIRA. #KairaDeserveHappyEnding.

(Social media posts are not edited)