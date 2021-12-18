Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda Talks About Response For His Performance & TRP Of The Show

Harshad Chopda surprised everyone by doing Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are super happy with his comeback and are appreciating his performance in the show. They are also loving his jodi with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and have nicknamed the couple as AbhiRa. Recently, Harshad reacted to the response and also spoke about the TRPs.

Regarding the response that he has been getting, he said, "The response has been encouraging as I work for responses. If my work touches lives and emotions, my work is done."

Recently, the actor performed Shiv Tandav in the show. Viewers appreciated his performance and the producer Rajan Shahi too was all praise for him. Regarding his tandav act, he said that it was a gift from the team, as he has always been attracted to Lord Shiva and his manifestations, and tandav is one of them. He loved doing it.

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Post the leap and new cast's arrival, the ratings of the show has improved. Regarding the TRPs, he said, "TRPs have a lot to do with the efforts of the entire team. I'm happy there is unison and synergy."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Aka Aarohi Unaffected By Hatred; Says She Takes It In A Positive Stride

Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu decides to marry Aarohi, but Goenkas are totally against Birlas and Manish opposes their wedding. Akshara, who is in loved with Abhi, is heartbroken but speechless! There will be a lot of drama during the wedding for sure. It has to be seen if Akshara accept that she is in love with Abhi, and if the wedding will really happen or not!