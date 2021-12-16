Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Imlie

Star Plus' shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have been ruling TRP chart since a while now. While Anupamaa has been on the top slot since the beginning of this year, GHKPM and Imlie have been fluctuating on top 5 slots!

Udaariyaan

Initially, Udaariyaan, which premiered on March 15, 2021, had average ratings, but surprisingly, the show picked up drastically and is now one among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The show, which is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan Grover in the lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's position on the TRP chart has also been fluctuating. Although in the beginning of the year, it did well and was among top 5 shows, in the mid year, it dropped in mid-year. After the makers made major change recently and got new leads- Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, the show is back on top 5 spot.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein's ratings in the beginning of the year was just average, it during the mid-year the ratings improved and the show was back on top 5. After YRKKH makers made changes, YHC dropped down to the sixth spot and has been at the place since a past few weeks.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has been one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. However, Kumkum Bhagya works whenever the makers do major changes in the show, otherwise it is out of top 10 slot.

Other Shows On Top 10

Although Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made to top 5 for a couple of weeks, it couldn't retain on top 5 for many weeks. While the former has managed to stay on top 10 slot, the latter has vanished from top 10.

Other shows that are seen on top 7 to 10th places are, Pandya Store, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Reality Shows

Reality shows like Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer 4 were on and off on the top 5 slot of the TRP chart.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 picked up slowly, but had garnered good ratings. The show was one of the top 5 shows for a few weeks.

Bigg Boss 15 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have been struggling to garner the required ratings. This year both the shows are great disappointment!