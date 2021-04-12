Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major TWIST: Naira Comes Out Of Coma As Sirat Reunites With Ranveer!

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued to the show with unexpected twists. Post Naira's death, her lookalike Sirat entered Kartik's life. Although there were misunderstandings among them initially, they gelled well and have been sharing friendly bond later. While Kartik's father Manish wanted him to marry Riya, he decides to marry Sirat as his Kairav loves her. This doesn't go well with Riya, who has been creating trouble for Sirat. She has also been trying to find about Sirat's past so that she can stop Kartik and Naira's wedding. While Sheela tells Riya about Sirat's past, Sirat tells about her past (Ranveer-love of her life) to Kartik.

As per the latest promo, audiences will witness major twist in the show. As Kartik and Sirat were about to exchange rings, Ranveer enters the venue. While Sirat is in dilemma, Kartik asks her to go ahead and she runs towards Ranveer. Seeing Sirat go away, Kairav tries to stop her, but in turn, Kartik stops him. Kartik is happy that Sirat got her first love, and tells Kairav that Sirat needs to be happy in her life and her happiness is being with Ranveer. So, is this the end of Sirat and Kartik?

Well, we assume it is the end of Sirat and Kartik, as Naira might re-enter Kartik's life! As per few reports doing the rounds, Naira is still alive. Yes, you read it right! Apparently, she was in coma for all this time and will be shown gaining consciousness very soon. Will Naira remember her past and reunite with Kartik? Or will Kartik has to face another challenge in his life?

Stay locked to this space to know the latest update and spoilers of the show.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Riya Gets Stuck In Her Own Trap; Karan Kundra To Enter As Sirat's Ex-Lover

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop