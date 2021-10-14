Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Bids Adieu To The Show; Says He Will Miss Playing Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since a long time. The makers have taken yet another major step as the show is all set to take generation leap. As revealed earlier, both the lead actors- Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will exit the show. While Moshin shot for his last episode recently, Shivangi, who plays the role of Sirat, will continue for some more time. Apparently, she will exit the show by this October end.

Mohsin became a household name with his role of Kartik. His jodi with Shivangi was most-loved by fans. Moshin's exit has upset the fans for sure. Recently, the team bid farewell to the actor. He even shared a few pictures from the set.

On a parting note, Mohsin revealed to TOI that the show holds special place in his heart and he will miss playing Kartik. He added that the cast had become family and he will miss hanging out with them. The actor also wished everyone good luck.

Mohsin was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Kartik'. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis."

The actor concluded by saying, "The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. Heartiest Gratitude."