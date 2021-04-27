Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sirat's Ring Goes Missing Just Before The Engagement

After Naira's death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the audience thought about what next, but the makers surprised them by bringing in Naira's lookalike Sirat. Fans started rooting for Kartik and Sirat, and the forthcoming episodes will finally see it happening.

Kartik and Sirat are finally going to tie the knot, and the family is at a resort for their engagement ceremony. Everyone is quite happy except Manish, who doesn't like Sirat at all. But looks like he has slowly started to admire her too.

Just before the engagement, Sirat's ring goes missing, and everyone is looking for it. And guess where the ring is, it's with Ranveer. It accidentally goes to him, and he comes to the venue to return it back.

Will Sirat and Ranveer finally meet? Will the engagement happen? To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

