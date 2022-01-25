Abhinav Shukla's Cousin Paralysed After He Was Brutally Beaten Up; Says They Struggled To File An FIR

Abhinav Shukla, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to Twitter on Monday and revealed that his cousin is paralysed after he was beaten up brutally. He revealed in his tweet that he was in the ICU for a month.

The former Bigg Boss contestant said that they had to struggle to file an FIR in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Abhinav shared a picture of his 36-year-old cousin, from his hospital bed and tweeted, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR."

IPS officer Surendra Lamba responded to Abhinav's tweet, and wrote, "@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !."

The actor's message received prompt responses from Punjab Police and Gurdaspur authorities' official Twitter handles.

Fans too flooded Abhinav's timeline to wish his cousin a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "So many strength to his family," another fan wrote, "Ohh my godd !! Hopping his life is out of danger now. I pray godd give him strength to recover soon. And to the Authorities, pls look into this matter. Justice should be done and guilty should be punished severely."