Shaheer Sheikh's Emotional Note For His Dad: To Watch Him Go Away Has Been The Most Painful Phase Of My Life

Shaheer Sheikh is going through tough phase. The actor lost his father Shahnawaz Sheikh on January 19 due to COVID-19 complications. He was on ventilator and in a critical condition. Aly Goni had shared the news of Shaheer's father's demise and Hina Khan had penned an emotional note on his dad's demise on social media. Now, he Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Pavitra Rishta 2 actor has penned an emotional note for his father on his Instagram account.

Sharing a couple of pictures of his father, the actor called his father an 'incredible person' and said that to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of his life. He added that his father's demise has left a void in his heart and life.

Shaheer wrote, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility... There is happiness in giving to others... And there is peace in honesty... If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life."

He added that his father filled his life with meaning and purpose and added that he is blessed to watch the glorious life he lived.

He wrote, "But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment. I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small."

Shaheer Sheikh's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Infection; Aly Goni Pays Condolences

Shaheer concluded by writing, "There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa."

Hina Khan Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Shaheer Sheikh And Family After His Father's Demise

Shaheer's friends from the industry- Mushtaq Sheikh, Nakuul Mehta, Anita Hassanandani, Heli Daruwala, Kushal Tandon, Ashnoor Kaur, Krystle Dsouza, Vatsal Sheth, Surbhi Jyoti and others offered condolences by commenting on his post.