Ali Asgar: I Can’t Explain To People & Tell Them, ‘I Am Versatile, Take Me In Your Projects'

Ali Asgar has been in the entertainment industry for almost 35 years now. From television to films and stage, the actor has performed on various platforms. He is one of the versatile actor that the industry has. However, the actor hasn't made appearance on OTT space and is also not seen on television of late. When asked about the same, he said that he is content with what he has done and he can't explain people and tell them to take him in their projects. The actor also revealed why he is missing from on-screen.

When asked what's keeping him away from OTT space, the actor said, "My image of a comedian has become too strong. So, I feel makers are not able to see me in any other light. I have played drag characters on TV, while OTT is more in the realism zone. It doesn't bother me. I go with the flow, I can't explain to people, tell them that, 'I am versatile, take me in your projects'. I am content with what I have done."



Ali said that seeing other actors working on OTT, he too wants to do it. He added that when he sees a role, he often thinks as to how he would have done it, and he is sure that every actor goes through it. But he is waiting for something exciting. He added that he does get offers but whatever he got wasn't exciting.

Coming back to television, the actor said that he is not getting anything exciting to do. He added that he did get offers to do a few cameos, but he said no. The actor said that he is not getting what he wants. He has been in the industry for so long, so he wants to reinvent, but added that he is not in a hurry.

Naagin 6: Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah, Surbhi & Other Actresses Who Rejected Tejasswi Prakash's Role Pratha

Jigyasa Singh Shares Heart-Touching Note For Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 Team & Fans; Says 'Dil Se Shukriya'

The actor concluded by saying, "When a show gets shut, the actors are blamed. Ali ka show band hogaya. Then the tag of hit and flop gets attached to you. So it's better I wait for the right project."