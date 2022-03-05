Ali Asgar: I Can’t Explain To People & Tell Them, ‘I Am Versatile, Take Me In Your Projects'
Ali Asgar has been in the entertainment industry for almost 35 years now. From television to films and stage, the actor has performed on various platforms. He is one of the versatile actor that the industry has. However, the actor hasn't made appearance on OTT space and is also not seen on television of late. When asked about the same, he said that he is content with what he has done and he can't explain people and tell them to take him in their projects. The actor also revealed why he is missing from on-screen.
When
asked
what's
keeping
him
away
from
OTT
space,
the
actor
said,
"My
image
of
a
comedian
has
become
too
strong.
So,
I
feel
makers
are
not
able
to
see
me
in
any
other
light.
I
have
played
drag
characters
on
TV,
while
OTT
is
more
in
the
realism
zone.
It
doesn't
bother
me.
I
go
with
the
flow,
I
can't
explain
to
people,
tell
them
that,
'I
am
versatile,
take
me
in
your
projects'.
I
am
content
with
what
I
have
done."
Ali said that seeing other actors working on OTT, he too wants to do it. He added that when he sees a role, he often thinks as to how he would have done it, and he is sure that every actor goes through it. But he is waiting for something exciting. He added that he does get offers but whatever he got wasn't exciting.
Coming back to television, the actor said that he is not getting anything exciting to do. He added that he did get offers to do a few cameos, but he said no. The actor said that he is not getting what he wants. He has been in the industry for so long, so he wants to reinvent, but added that he is not in a hurry.
The actor concluded by saying, "When a show gets shut, the actors are blamed. Ali ka show band hogaya. Then the tag of hit and flop gets attached to you. So it's better I wait for the right project."