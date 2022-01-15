Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Completes 100 Episodes: Nakuul Thanks Fans; Disha Says Priya Has Given Her New Meaning

Recently, Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completed 100 episodes. The lead actors of the show-Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the roles of Ram and Priya, took to social media to thank fans for their love and support.

While Nakuul shared a picture snapped with Disha, the latter shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She reshared Nakuul's picture post and asked fans to continue 'loving and watching' the show. She also shared 'then and now' collage and captioned it as, "Not pale anymore for sure." While Nakuul thanked fans for supporting their journey and for helping them reach here, Disha said that her role Priya had given her a new meaning in her life.



An elated Nakuul said, "It's definitely a milestone and the journey has been beautiful and exciting. Ram is a very special character and I have loved bringing him alive on-screen for the viewers. Through my travels in the last few weeks, it's been overwhelming to receive the love I have been getting for the show be it London or Delhi. Grateful to the wonderful ensemble I get to jam with each day on set. I want to thank our fans for supporting our journey and for helping us reach here. Here's to a hundred, even a thousand more episodes! May we always stay in the hearts of our audiences and may we keep giving them reasons to keep coming back to #RaYA."

On the other hand, Disha said that with time, their characters arches have beautifully evolved and her character Priya has given her love from the audience and her family members. She added that it is unbelievable that they are a hundred episodes old already.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara Realises Her Love For Abhimanyu; Duo To Get Married!

Tejasswi Prakash Considered For Naagin 6; Makers Waiting For Bigg Boss 15 To Wrap Up!

The actress said, "Feels like it was only yesterday when I was first approached to play Priya in the show and now it's been a hundred episodes already! The term 'time flies' is true when you're surrounded by such wonderful people who make work exciting every day! With every episode, we have strived to give something new to the audience. With time, our character arches have beautifully evolved. Priya has given me a new meaning in life. She has given me so much love from the audience and even from my family members. It's absolutely unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already!"