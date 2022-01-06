Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Opens Up On How She Prepared For Revelation Scene; Says She Was Extremely Nervous
Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved shows on television. Recently, Aishwarya Khare shot for revelation and confrontation scene and fans were impressed with her performance. The actress spoke about the same and revealed how she prepared for it. She also revealed that she was extremely nervous before shooting for the same.
The
actress
was
quoted
by
India-Forums
as
saying,
"Not
only
the
audience,
but
I
was
also
waiting
for
this
scene.
It
was
something
completely
different
than
what
I
have
been
doing
as
Lakshmi
for
almost
6
months
now.
It
was
a
nineteen
pages
long
scene
wherein
from
page
seven
to
page
nineteen,
I
had
to
SPEAK.
I
started
prepping
for
it
two
days
prior
than
when
we
were
supposed
to
shoot.
I
was
extremely
nervous
the
night
before
and
called
up
my
sister
and
said
I
don't
know
how
I'm
going
to
do
it.
I
don't
remember
anything."
She added that when the director Muzammil came on set and explained her the graph, it became easier to perform. She added that the director never let them break the emotions and doesn't cut in between takes, which is why they don't lose their mood and the scene comes out naturally. Aishwarya thanked her team who helped them getting the scene beforehand. She said that she is blessed to have the best team for the show and added that it is her best scene of her entire career.
Talking about the revelation scene, in which Lakshmi's forehead is smeared with red sindoor and kohl eyes, she said, "Red sindoor and Kohl eyes were all my creative director's call. She wanted Lakshmi to look different, dramatic and strong. And I think it just took the scene to another level. The connection that we wanted to show with Lakshmi and Matarani came out differently."
Regarding the feedback from fans, Aishwarya said that people were genuinely waiting for the revelation and feels that no one would have imagined Lakshmi to come out this strong. She added that she has got only love and appreciation from the audience, which motivates her to give her 100% in every scene she does.