Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Opens Up On How She Prepared For Revelation Scene; Says She Was Extremely Nervous

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved shows on television. Recently, Aishwarya Khare shot for revelation and confrontation scene and fans were impressed with her performance. The actress spoke about the same and revealed how she prepared for it. She also revealed that she was extremely nervous before shooting for the same.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Not only the audience, but I was also waiting for this scene. It was something completely different than what I have been doing as Lakshmi for almost 6 months now. It was a nineteen pages long scene wherein from page seven to page nineteen, I had to SPEAK. I started prepping for it two days prior than when we were supposed to shoot. I was extremely nervous the night before and called up my sister and said I don't know how I'm going to do it. I don't remember anything."



She added that when the director Muzammil came on set and explained her the graph, it became easier to perform. She added that the director never let them break the emotions and doesn't cut in between takes, which is why they don't lose their mood and the scene comes out naturally. Aishwarya thanked her team who helped them getting the scene beforehand. She said that she is blessed to have the best team for the show and added that it is her best scene of her entire career.

Talking about the revelation scene, in which Lakshmi's forehead is smeared with red sindoor and kohl eyes, she said, "Red sindoor and Kohl eyes were all my creative director's call. She wanted Lakshmi to look different, dramatic and strong. And I think it just took the scene to another level. The connection that we wanted to show with Lakshmi and Matarani came out differently."

Regarding the feedback from fans, Aishwarya said that people were genuinely waiting for the revelation and feels that no one would have imagined Lakshmi to come out this strong. She added that she has got only love and appreciation from the audience, which motivates her to give her 100% in every scene she does.