Bigg Boss 15 January 11 Highlights: Captaincy Task Drives A Wedge Among The Non-VIPs

Now that COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' has been extended for two more weeks, the contestants have geared up for a tough fight ahead. While Rakhi, Karan, Shamita and Tejasswi are enjoying their VIP status, the non-VIPs (Pratik, Devoleena, Abhijeet, Nishant and Rashami) are told to decide the new captain of the house. In the upcoming captaincy task, the four VIP contestants have to decide amongst themselves and elect the captain, and this decision will only come into force with 'Áapsi Sehmati'.

As the famous saying goes, "Too many cooks, spoil the broth", the non-VIP contestants have a hard time trying to come to a consensus. Still upset with Rakhi's comments about him in yesterday's nomination task, Nishant tells Pratik, "Mujhe Rakhi chodke koi bhi chalegi!" On the other hand, as Shamita promises to be a 'fair captain' in the game, Rakhi debunks her claim by voicing out her complete disagreement.

Asim Riaz Calls Umar's Eviction From BB 15 Unfair; Says He Was Stronger & Threat To Others So He Got Evicted

Simba Nagpal On Umar Riaz's Eviction From Bigg Boss 15: I Think He Took Ground Rule Of BB For Granted



Abhijit and Nishant lock horns while trying to decide a name, and Nishant declares that if the task gets cancelled, the blame will rest on Abhijit's shoulders. Rakhi immediately comes in defence of Abhijeet and offers to help him out against Shamita. On the other hand, Shamita feels that Rakhi has taken the game in her own hands and went against the house itself! With so much drama unfolding in the house, it will be fascinating to see who becomes the captain after the dust settles.

To find out, keep watching 'BIGG BOSS 15' presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Chyawanprash, beauty partner 'Lotus White Glow' and nutrition partner 'Nourish' every Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 pm, only on COLORS!