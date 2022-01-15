Bigg Boss 15 January 15 Highlights: Salman Khan Gives A Glimpse Of The Trophy, Questions Rakhi & Tejasswi's In

In the Bigg Boss 15 episode of January 15, Saturday, the house witnessed some high voltage moments with host Salman Khan making a comeback. Interestingly, Salman Khan introduced the much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 trophy in this Weekend Ka War episode, to the much excitement of both the housemates and audiences. Gauhar Khan, the former Bigg Boss winner entered the show, with a new task.

Every contestant has been fighting tooth-and-nail every day to secure a place in the finale by becoming a VIP on COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS'. To turn up the heat in this 'Weekend Ka Vaar', former contestant Gauahar Khan entered the house and got the ball of fire rolling. She asked the housemates to name the person who they don't believe to be their competition and doesn't deserve to be in the 'TOP 3'. Tejasswi and Nishant promptly began locking horns as she named the latter and added that he doesn't have any identity in the show. "Inhone aaj tak koi strong connect nahi banaya hai sivay unke OTT friends ke saath", she stated. Nishant fired back and said, "Inhe na game ki samajh hai, na yahaan rehne ki samajh!" As their battle of words raged on, it was intriguing to see whether their fight evolved into another strong rivalry of this season.

Our 'Dabangg' host Salman Khan entered the stage and wasted no time in schooling the contestants on their behaviour seen in this past week. The first in line to face his fire was Rakhi, who has been adding a lot of fuel to the fire between her fellow housemates. Salman asked her, "Aapko itna sab kuch kaise pata hai? Aur jo show ko conduct kar raha hai, unko bhi nahi pata?" The host then went after Tejasswi, who has been picking a fight with everyone this week. Salman Khan questioned her on why she believes that everyone is against her, and eventually uses it to play the sympathy card. She has also been raising questions on the channel itself which has not gone down well with Salman. He grilled her saying, "Aap is channel ke baare mein kosti rehti ho. Aapka har kosna dikhaya jaa raha hai, jo public ko bilkul pasand nahi aa raha!" Tejasswi tried to defend herself, but a furious Salman was in no mood for her excuses.

