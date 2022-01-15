Bigg Boss 15: VJ Andy Calls Tejasswi Prakash A Sour Loser; Feels Hers & Karan Kundrra's Relationship Is Fake

Although Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception, the show failed to garner the required TRPs. Salman Khan's controversial reality show is all set to end soon, and still people cannot guess who might win like previous season! Several celebrities too had expressed the same. Recently, Andy was asked about the show and he too said that this time choosing a winner is going to be difficult. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also feels that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship is fake!

About choosing the winner this time, Andy told TOI that in this season, everyone is same level and there isn't a front runner who he would like to support. He also mentioned that in the earlier seasons, they had always strongly felt that so and so contestant should win, but this time, that's not the case.

Andy, who is not impressed with Tejasswi's game, said that she cries whenever she loses the game. He called her a sour loser, and feels that she plays the sympathy card all the time.



He said, "In the first few weeks, she came across as a bubbly, fun and light-hearted girl. But later she came across as one who keeps grumbling. We have also seen that she can't take her loss in a game. She has no sportsmanship and she cries whenever she loses, hence she's a sour loser. Whenever she calls Bigg Boss as her baby, it looks very fake. And even though she denies this, but she plays the sympathy card all the time."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also expressed his views on TejRan's relationship. He not only called it fake, but is also impressed with the way he is dealing with the actress!

Andy added, "I feel the TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan) relationship is fake and I have felt this since the start. And now it's getting too much to watch them all the time talking about themselves on the show. Tejasswi feels that she's in a daily soap, the way she talks to Karan. Until now I thought Karan isn't going right but now I feel that hats off to him for dealing with her the way he does."

He also opened up about the fans attacking him for his views. He said that he expresses his thoughts as a veiwer, but doesn't like when fan pages online attack him unnecessarily for the same! He added that they have even warned him that they will shut his social media accounts if he says anythign and, this, he said, happened in the past. He clarified that he doesn't have any personal problem with anyone on the show and just watches their game and comment on it.