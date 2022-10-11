Bigg Boss 16: After Week 1, Here Are The New Rules Of The Season BB16: Here Are This Season’s New Rules

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang and is all the rage on social media right now. Since this time, the main man, Bigg Boss themselves will be playing, people across the nation have been waiting with bated breath as to what the show's format and new rules would be. After the first week, many fans of the show got the clarity of what its new regulations are, but some are still unclear on some of the new laws. So to give them a lot of clarity on the matter, here are the new rules and regulations of the Bigg Boss House.

1. Some Old Rules Are Still There

Doing Away with the obvious ones, there will be no physical violence or talking in other languages except Hindi. However, it seems like Abdu Rozik is a bit of an exception as he freely speaks in English owing to his language barrier. The same goes for the housemates when they talk to him. Finally, if you wish to leave the show before the eliminations, you pay the penalty of Rs. 2 Crores.

2. The Morning Anthem

After waking the housemates up with an energetic song on the first day, Bigg Boss declared that it will be the last wake-up song of the season. Now the contestants will wake up to an alarm after which they need to assemble in the garden area and sing the Bigg Boss Anthem. It will be the captain's responsibility to ensure that everyone assembles for the anthem on time.

3. Ration Division

On Day 3, Sajid was given a task to do a stand-up comedy act. As a reward, he was asked to divide rations among the four rooms that are present this time. Once a ration item, like coffee, for example, is assigned to a room, only the residents of the room can utilise that. However, they have to request the ones with Kitchen duty to cook the item for them.



4. Your Bed Is Not Permanent

Day 5 saw a task between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan where their managers Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer were to convince the housemates to make an Insta Reel with them. Stan and Sumbul won the task and were asked to decide the beds and rooms of the rest of the housemates except Nimrat since she was the captain. After the task, Bigg Boss said that such changes will occur at any time and the housemates need to be alert. On the premiere, Nimrat was tasked to decide the beds of the contestants.

5. Even Your Captaincy Is Not Safe

What used to happen in the earlier seasons is that following a task, a captain would be selected among the housemates. Then, no matter how the responsibilities are carried out, they would stay the captain for the whole week. However, from this season, inadequacy will not be tolerated. There is a telephone in the house this time. If Bigg Boss finds a captain lacking in their responsibilities, a call will come where the captain will hear only one sentence, "You are Fired."

Following the call, a task will ensue to decide the next captain wherein the contestants will rush to ring a gong in the garden area. So far, the task to choose the captain contains the contenders to hold a tub over their heads and the other contestants will fill the tub of the contender they wish should lose. The last one standing will win.

6. No More Sugar-Coated Nominations

In the first nominations of the season, Bigg Boss said that they've grown tired of contestants first nominating other contestants and then saying sorry to their faces or giving a sugar-coated reason to nominate them. They are no more interested in listening to their reason and asked them to only say the name of the contestant they wish to nominate. Bigg Boss even punished the ones who nominated first and said sorry later.

7. Weekend Ka Vaar Is A Day Early

We have grown accustomed to waiting for Salman Khan to grace the show and come on Saturday. Tell the housemates their mistakes and guide them on their journey, play a few games with them and then take the eliminated contestant home with him on Sunday. However this time, Salman will grace the show a day early and the eliminations will occur a day early as well. That's right! The Weekend ka Vaar will now air on Friday instead of Saturday. While the last time Salman entered the house was on Friday, there is no guarantee yet that he will do it again.

8. Court Of The Audience

Earlier, there used to be a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the contestants needed to answer questions from the common people. This time, in the Sunday Episode, the contestants will need to answer the audience every week. They will be tried in the court of the audience from which, they need to come out with flying colours.

9. Bigg Boss Bulletin With Shekhar Suman

The Sunday episode introduced a new segment where celebrity host Shekhar Suman will enter the house and present the highlights of the week in his own funny and quirky manner. Additionally, he will call one of the contestants to chat with him in the show and ask some of the burning questions in the house.

10. This Time, Bigg Boss Is Playing

Finally, as the theme of the show suggests, Bigg Boss themselves will be playing the game. If they find anyone not interacting with others, they will reprimand them for it. Even the smallest of mistakes won't escape their eye. So contestants need to be extra careful with their conduct in the house at all times.

These are just a few of the rules which came to light in one week. There may be many more to come in the following days. Until then, stay tuned with FilmiBeat for everything Bigg Boss!