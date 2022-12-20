Who Is Mahir Pandhi, Rumoured Boyfriend Of Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss 16: TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is among the most popular contestants on Colors TV's controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, she is winning hearts for being real and honest. Her strong friendship with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik has been among the highlights of the current season.

The loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 must be aware of Abdu's love for the Choti Sarrdaarni star. However, the TV star always made it clear that she considers him a friend and already has a boyfriend outside.

Despite mentioning several times that she's already in a relationship, Nimrit never mentioned the name of her boyfriend. However, as per the ongoing buzz, she is in a relationship with Mahir Pandhi.

Wondering who is Mahir? Well, we have all the information about him. Let's take a look at it here.