Cezanne Khan Says Although He Acts In TV Shows He Doesn't Watch Them; Talks About His Character In Appnapan

Cezanne Khan, who became a household name with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show Appnapan, a social drama, which revolves around a husband-wife and the love for their children.

The actor said that although he loves his job or act in television shows, he doesn't watch them as it doesn't interest him. He added that he prefers watching English films for entertainment. Also, the actor spoke about his role in his upcoming show Appnapan.

Cezanne was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I never get the time to watch TV shows. So, I can never comment on what's good or bad on TV. Even when I did Kasauti Zindagi Kay many years ago, I wouldn't watch TV shows. I know of shows like Anupamaa or Kundali Bhagya, but I would not know what the content is. I prefer watching English films for entertainment. TV soaps don't interest me, though I act in them."

In Appnapan, Cezanne will be seen playing a rich man in his new show, who has no time for his family and focuses only on his work. Talking about his character, he said, "The show is about how a father and mother should play an equal role in bringing up their children. My character is flamboyant, he is too busy with his career."

The actor has been missing from small screen in between after Kasautii, when asked about the same, he said that he did get offers post the show, but it wasn't meaty enough, and few offers didn't work out. He added that he wanted to do something different, but then that kind of opportunity never came to me. So, he said that he stopped thinking of acting as a career and focussed on his investments and travelled the world.

He added that he always believed in living each day well and doesn't believe in running after things. Cezanne concluded by saying that he is glad that when he decided to make a comeback, he was offered something interesting.