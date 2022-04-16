Chhavi Mittal Fights Breast Cancer; Karan Grover, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Mahhi & Other Celebs Send Love

Recently, Chhavi Mittal took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress and the mother of two shared a lengthy emotional and inspiring note in which she revealed about her struggle of fighting breast cancer.

She wrote, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer."



Chhavi added, "Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down. It's not going to be easy, but it doesn't have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn't have to make me feel different."

She cheered all breast cancer survivors and mentioned that they have been her inspiration. She concluded by thanking everyone who have been supportive.

As she shared the post, her fans and friends from the industry sent love by commenting on her post.

Shardul pandit wrote, "You strong strong strong girl I know you will come out victorious and while you do know you are loved and supported at every step," and Meghna Naidu commented, "Lots of positive energy and healing vibes coming your way... You are a fighter and always will be @chhavihussein ❤️❤️❤️."

Karan V Grover wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ personification of strength ❤️❤️ . With u each step and all the way , anything u need ❤️, "Arjun Bijlani commented, "Once a fighter always a fighter . May god give u and ur family all the strength you need ..." and Mahhi Vij commented, "Strong❤️."

Neha Swami, Mansi Parekh, Pooja Gor, Sangita Ghosh, Sachin Shroff and other celebrities sent love, prayers and strength to the actress.