Choreographer Tushar Kalia Gets Engaged To GF Triveni Barman; Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy & Others Congratulate

Ace choreographer and Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman. He shared a romantic photo with her on his Instagram handle on his birthday and wrote a sweet caption.

He captioned the post as, "She said YES ❤️ @trivenibarman Couldn't have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever ❤️ #love #gratitude."

In the above picture, one can see Tushar Kalia holding his ladylove in his arms and sharing a romantic moment. They are looking amazing in white outfits as they are posing by the beach. Tushar's post is going viral on social media, and his friends from the industry are posting congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Arjun Bijlani commented, "Congratulations." On the other hand, Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who also co-judged Dance Deewane with Tushar Kalia congratulated him by stating, "Happy Birthday and congrats."

Talking about Tushar Kalia, he has choreographed for some popular Bollywood movies such as ABCD, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Half Girlfriend and so on. He has also acted in ABCD, directed by Remo D'Souza.