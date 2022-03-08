Choreographer Tushar Kalia Gets Engaged To GF Triveni Barman; Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy & Others Congratulate

Ace
choreographer
and
Dance
Deewane
judge
Tushar
Kalia
recently
got
engaged
to
his
longtime
girlfriend
Triveni
Barman.
He
shared
a
romantic
photo
with
her
on
his
Instagram
handle
on
his
birthday
and
wrote
a
sweet
caption.
He
captioned
the
post
as,
"She
said
YES
❤️
@trivenibarman
Couldn't
have
asked
for
anything
else
on
my
birthday.
Best
gift
ever
❤️
#love
#gratitude."
In
the
above
picture,
one
can
see
Tushar
Kalia
holding
his
ladylove
in
his
arms
and
sharing
a
romantic
moment.
They
are
looking
amazing
in
white
outfits
as
they
are
posing
by
the
beach.
Tushar's
post
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
and
his
friends
from
the
industry
are
posting
congratulatory
messages
in
the
comments
section.
Arjun
Bijlani
commented,
"Congratulations."
On
the
other
hand,
Mouni
Roy
wrote,
"Heartiest
congratulations
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Interestingly,
Madhuri
Dixit-Nene,
who
also
co-judged
Dance
Deewane
with
Tushar
Kalia
congratulated
him
by
stating,
"Happy
Birthday
and
congrats."