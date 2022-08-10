Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora Blessed With A Baby Boy; Drashti Dhami, Shiny Doshi & Other Congratulate Them

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his actress-wife Vinny Arora are blessed with baby boy today (August 10). The couple took to social media to announce the same.

Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle and shared the good news with his friends and fans by sharing an adorable note and a beautiful monochrome picture from their maternity shoot. While Vinny was seen flaunting her baby bump and Dheeraj was hugging her from behind.

He captioned the pictures as, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar." The note read as, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10/8/22, Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj." As soon as the actor shared the news, he was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and his friends from the industry.

Take a look at a few comments!

Vikas Kalantri: Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one ❤️🤗.

Shiny Doshi: Wohhhooooo congratulations guys🤗❤️ loads of love to the little one. See you super soon❤️🥂.

Supriya Shukla: God bless🙏... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel🤗🤗🤗.

Drashti Dhami: Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Adaa Khan: Congratulations ❤️.

Ridhima Pandit: Wowwwww ❤️ congratulations you two ❤️❤️❤️.

Meanwhile, in his interview, the actor had said that he was crazily looking forward to becoming a father. Dheeraj had told Bollywood Life, "I think Shah Rukh had only said that when you become a parent, that is the only thing you want to be and you want to be with your child, you don't want to be anywhere else. So, I am looking forward to that kind of emotion to come out from me."