DID L’il Masters Season 5 Winner Nobojit Narzary Reveals First Thing He Did After Lifting The Trophy

DID L'il Masters Season 5's finale was aired yesterday (June 26) and 9-year-old Nobojit Narzary who hails from Assam lifted the trophy and walked home with cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh. Apparently, his father doesn't approve of his career as a dancer and the talented dancer has been staying with her dance teacher.

Recently, Nobojit expressed his happiness over winning the show and revealed the first thing he did after lifting the trophy.

Nobojit was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am very happy after winning the show. I'd never imagined in my dream that I would win the show. But when I lifted the trophy, I felt like I was dreaming. I am very happy. Even during the final moments, I was very nervous and my dance teacher Deepika ma'am had told me whenever you are nervous, you should take a deep breath and I did that. When my name was announced as the winner, I was very shocked."

When asked the first thing he did after lifting the trophy, he said that he immediately took blessings from Vaibhav and called up his family members to inform about his win. He added that his father is no more angry with him and congratulated him.

He said, "I immediately went and took blessings from Vaibhav sir and his team and I also touched my Deepika ma'am feet. I called up my family members and informed them and everyone was happy in my hometown. After winning the show, I called up my dad and he is very happy now. He is no more upset. He congratulated me. He told me to keep working hard and dancing. I will soon be travelling to Assam to meet my father."

His father apparently wants him to join the Army, but Nobojit wants to be a dancer and said that he will continue to work hard because that is his dream.

He added that he is a huge fan of Vidyut Jammwal and wants to dance and perform stunts in front of him. He concluded by saying that he never met or spoke to him, but he wants to meet and perform with him in future.