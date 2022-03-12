Did Nikki Tamboli Just Reveal Her Desire To Tie The Knot With Bigg Boss 15 Finalist Pratik Sehajpal?

India's most loved couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa along with ace director, film producer, and choreographer Farah Khan as they gear up to rule OTT platforms with India's first-ever interactive comedy game show, The Khatra Khatra Show on Voot. Premiering on March 13, the high- voltage celebrity drama show will witness big TV actors participating in the most hilarious and fun but challenging tasks. With never-seen-before dares, pranks, and games the show promises to make the audience laugh until their eye's start tearing up.

The much anticipated show will witness Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal and Punit Pathak as the first few celebrities to participate in fun challenges. During a segment - 'The Puppet Date' that was set for Nikki and Pratik, Nikki revealed her desire to marry Pratik Sehajpal.... Interesting isn't it... Read to find out more!

As part of the segment, Nikki and Pratik were tied to a string which was controlled by the puppet master Harsh and Bharti which was super hilarious and messy at the same time. After the date, Bharti asked Nikki if she would like to go on a second date with Pratik? To which Nikki replied, "I don't just want to go on a date with Pratik, I want to marry him." After hearing Niki's proposal, Bharti asked Pratik - What's your answer to Niki's proposal... to which Pratik replied - "Mmmm...?"

Hunarbaaz: Veteran Actor Jaya Prada Brings A Special Gift For Police Band 'Harmony Of The Pines'

What do you think is actually on Pratik's mind- Yes or No?

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Takes Off With A Puja Before The Grand Launch

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye The Khatra Khatra Show, starting March 13, 2022, at 7 pm on Voot and 11 pm on Colors TV.