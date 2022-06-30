Harshad Chopda Says He Has Fallen In Love Quite A Few Times But Couldn't Reach Till The Marriage Phase

Harshad Chopda one of the most talented actor and handsome hunk in the television industry. The actor, who is currently seen playing the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been in the news not just for his show, but also for his off-screen bond with his co-star Pranali Rathod. There were also speculations that the two are dating. However, the duo denied the rumours.

Recently, Harshad spoke about love, marriage, his views on AbhiRa and on third generation of YRKKH. Talking about his views on love and marriage, the actor said that although he has fallen in love for quite a few times, it couldn't reach till the marriage phase.

The actor was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I have fallen in love quite a few times but couldn't reach till the marriage phase, Love and marriage are quite different, If I marry the way I fall in love then there shall be many weddings. It isn't that I haven't thought of marriage, but whenever I was in a relationship, my end goal was marriage but it didn't happen with either of the relationships."On how he would define AbhiRa, he said that when they Abhimanyu and Akshara fell in love, they didn't know each other well- they just fell in love and quickly got married. Now that they are married, they understand the reality and are getting to know each other well.

Talking about the third generation of YRKKH, he said, "The trilogy of Yeh Rishta's journey, that the first generation had arranged marriage, the second one had a long love courtship and then challenges on adjusting to the Joint Family. with the third, they are in love with the idea of being in love and they got married really quick, now reality strikes them."