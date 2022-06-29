Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Tejasswi's Fandom For Editing Pics & Abusive Messages; Actress Too Slams Them
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the cutest couple in the tinsel town ever since they expressed their love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. They are constantly in the news and TejRan fans can't get enough of them. There are also many solo fans of the actors, who feel that the actors' career is being stunted because of TejRan tag.
As
reported
by
BollywoodLife.com,
hater
morphed
a
series
of
messages
saying
they
were
allegedly
from
Karan
Kundrra
and
threatened
to
leak
them
to
the
media.
Also,
one
of
Tejasswi's
fans
put
out
a
nasty
message
wishing
death
on
Karan
Kundrra-
the
social
media
user
wrote
about
how
Tejasswi
would
be
free
and
she
would
concentrate
on
her
career
(like
Shehnaaz
Gill)
if
Karan
passes
away!
These
messages
are
not
at
all
expected
from
fans
at
all!
Karan took to social media and lashed out at them for touching 'new lows'. Tejasswi too reacted by slamming fans.
Karan tweeted, "Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! 🤣😂."
Tejasswi came out in support of Karan and mentioned that such people can't be her fans!
To this Teja replied, "Proud of? M confused... such people can't be my fans... people who have these thoughts about you... or for that matter about anyone... I still am with my guy to make him understand... but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone...people can break...peace."
Karan mentioned in his tweet that this do not affect him. He called such people's mentality as 'sasti'.
Karan replied to Teja saying, "Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don't affect me and the only thing that's breaking here is their hypocrisy 🤣😂 aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein 🤣😂. Sasti* I meant sasti mentality 😅 lol darn autocorrect 🤬 abh ismein bhi syaapa paa deinge 😂😂🤣🤣."
It has to be recalled that when Shehnaaz was with Sidharth, the same thing happened, their solo fans bashed other celeb. Both Sid and Sana had tried to tell fans not to be abusive and spread positivity. Also, recently, Pratik Sehajpal also had slammed his own fans for being abusive, he said that people who are being abusive deserve no place in his heart or fan base.
Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! 🤣😂— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 28, 2022
Fans must know their limit and shouldn't cross line, as celebrities too are humans and they deserve to live peacefully.