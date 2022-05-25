Hina Khan Considers Herself Fortunate To Be At Cannes, Hopes To Continue To Represent India

Hina Khan, who is at Cannes Film Festival, is hitting the headlines for not just her red carpet looks but also for her statements. This is her second time that she is making her Cannes appearance. She debuted at Cannes in 2019 and unveiled the posted of her film Lines. This time, she revealed the poster of her Indo-English film Country of Blind.

The actress told IANS that she considers herself very fortunate to be at Cannes and hopes to continue to represent India and make it shine.

Hina was quoted by IANS as saying, "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I gotta do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that she remembers launching Lines' poster and added that the praise that accompanied that was immense. She further said that it only grew manifold when I launched Country of Blind poster.

Hina said that both Lines and Country of Blind have been very close to her heart for various reasons and both being at Cannes only made them even more special. She added that she couldn't have asked for anything more at that moment.

On why her presence at Cannes matters a lot to her, she said, "Cannes is a platform where different film fraternities come together to celebrate cinema and represent their respective countries. I consider myself very fortunate to have been on that platform to represent my country. That's what I want to do, represent India and make it shine on the world map."

Hina said that pandemic disrupted everything, but it was refreshing to be at Cannes after two years. She added that it also came as a pleasant surprise to see how much Indian representation has increased in comparison to what we saw in 2019.

She further said that it was lovely to see so many Indian actresses and talent walk the red carpet and represent India. Hina concluded by saying that this time, the content presented at Cannes was very enjoyable, and she is glad that COVID did not dampen anyone's spirits.

(With IANS Inputs)