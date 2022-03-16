Hina Khan Has Not Yet Watched The Kashmir Files; Here’s What YRKKH Actress’ Brother Told Her About The Film

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture The Kashmir Files has been making solid buzz on social media. The film is receiving love from the masses as well as the critics. Let us tell you, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The Anupam Kher-starrer has so far collected Rs 60 Crore at the box office in just 5 days.

Apart from receiving love from a large number of audiences, there are a few sections of people who are bashing The Kashmir Files and calling it 'propaganda'. Actresses like Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan have already slammed the film on social media. Amidst all, Bollywood Life recently got in touch with Kashmir-based actress Hina Khan and asked her opinion on the film.

Surprisingly, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was clueless about the controversy and said that she hasn't watched the film yet. Hina Khan said, "I have no plans to go to theatres to watch the film, but when it will come on OTT, I will watch it." When asked about her friend Gauahar's tweet, the diva said, "Oh achcha, propaganda bola to samaj main aaya."

On the other hand, Hina Khan also revealed that her brother watched the film yesterday, and he shared his experience with her. He told her that people got emotional and started crying while watching the scene before the interval. The actress said, "My brother had gone to the theatres yesterday to watch the film and he told me how in the interval there was some party grow up who came and hosted flags and there were people who cried in the intervals. So yes. I don't know what The Kashmir Files is all about. I will have to watch the film for that."

We must say, The Kashmir Files turned out to be a surprise package for the Indian film industry. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Darshan Kumaar and others in key roles.