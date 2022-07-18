Imlie To Take 5-Year Leap: Imlie-Aryan Part Ways; Will Jyoti Return?

Imlie is one of the popular shows on television. The makers of the show have been keeping the viewers hooked to the show with latest twists and turns. In the recent episode, Imlie and Aryan were happy as Gudiya is with them and they were looking after her as their own child. But in a freak accident, Imlie slips off the stairs and suffers a miscarriage and Aryan is shaken.

As reported earlier, the show will be taking 5-year leap. Post leap, Imlie will play mother to a five-year-old daughter Cheeni (adopted kid) in the show. It is also being said that Aryan and Imlie will part ways.



A source revealed the reason for the leap and was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "There wasn't much left to explore in the show except Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie's journey ahead. And after a certain point, the entire game of the antagonist and the protagonist, and how the lead actress saves herself from each situation gets monotonous. So a leap has been planned and now the focus will be on Imlie and her daughter."

There are other spoilers doing the rounds. One of the spoilers suggest that there will be two kids in Rathore household. One is Gudiya and another daughter is apparently of Malini's. It is being said that Malini, who wanted to snatch Imli'e husband from her (as Malini wants Imlie to experience the same pain that she went through), will get successful and will marry Aryan and they will have a child.

Another spoiler suggests that Malini will take over the whole business of Aryan and he will be a puppet in her hands.

There might also be a possibility of Jyoti's return. It is being said that she might return as a positive character and reunite Aryan and Imlie.