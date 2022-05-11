Is Munawar Faruqui Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Lock Upp Winner Answers

Rohit Shetty's upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses ever since its inception. So far, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia and others are participating in the show. For the unversed, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is also reportedly participating in the Rohit Shetty show.

However, the stand-up comedian has not yet confirmed his participation. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Munawar Faruqui said, "Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don't know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me." Looks like Munawar doesn't want to reveal much about it right now.

Talking about his Lock Upp victory, the contestant received a winner's trophy along with Rs 20 Lakh cash prize, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car and an Italy trip. Munawar also made an appearance in Lock Upp success bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor.

The comedian caught everyone's attention with his appearance with his ladylove Nazil. The duo looked amazing together, and fans are eager to know more about their relationship. For the unversed, Munawar was linked with co-contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp. However, the latter said that they are just good friends.