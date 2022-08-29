Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is OUT; Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off JasLy

'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' Is An Instant Mood Lifter

'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi', produced by Saregama, is visual treat for the fans, with Jasmin and Aly's killer chemistry being the main highlight of the song. The track is an instant mood lifter with a peppy tune that is a must in your party playlist.

Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off JasLy

The visuals of the two dancing in the rain and against a retro backdrop, is irresistibly good and it will be tough for the audience to take their eyes off them. On the whole, JasLy set your screen on fire with this vibrant number which will take you down memory lane. It is not just us, but fans too agree with the same! Take a look at a few tweets!

Audience Reaction To 'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi'

Jaslyxshreya: Just again fallen in love with there Chemistry.

Jasmin & Aly On ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’

AllAboutJasmin_: Finally some jasly romanceThey both have nailed it ,I mean everything was perfect, song,their chemistry, expressions ,dance..❤️‍🔥 Uffff the song is so addictive ♥️jasminbhasin.Pamela32550423: This JasLy rain sequence will live forever in my mind & heart rent-free.:) AlyGoni jasminbhasin. Both of you have not only live upto but even exceed all of the expectations.Hira: Just got the chance to watch it and loved it! The whole time my eyes were on them 😩... they look so good, did something totally new and we got to see dancing AlyGoni jasminbhasin ❤️😍#JasLy.

Meanwhile, talking about the song, Jasmin said, "Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is such a fun number! I was extremely happy when I was approached by Saregama for this number's recreation. The original track is iconic and for me it was a double whammy as I got to recreate the song. What more could a girl from the entertainment world ask for ?"

Aly said, "It was a lot of fun reprising this track for Saregama. The remix of the song is simply amazing and will have you hooked. Of course, working with Jasmin is always a great time and now the audience will get to see one of their favourite legendary tracks in a new avatar. I'm very happy to be a part of this project!"

Click here to watch the video

Shaan & Neha On ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’

Shaan said that it is a peppy track and is one of the most loved tracks by the audiences so getting to lend his vocals for this legendary track itself is an honour for him and he enjoyed every part of it.

Neeti Mohan said that this song has always been a favourite and to be able to sing a new version was an absolute pleasure. It is groovy, emotional and a fun number and hoped that people love listening to it as much as they loved creating the track.