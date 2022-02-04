Kapil Sharma Expresses Concern Over Sunil Grover’s Health; The Comedian Shares Statement

Famous comedian and actor Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack a few days ago. He was quickly rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent bypass surgery. Yesterday, Sunil got discharged from the hospital and the actor is doing fine now.

After learning about Sunil Grover's health, many celebrities and fans have been expressing concern over his health. Kapil Sharma, who has worked with Sunil in The Kapil Sharma Show, also inquired about Sunil's health. He shared a statement with the media, in which he said that he had sent a message to him. However, he is not expecting a reply to his text from him.

Kapil Sharma said, "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him." While stating more about Sunil Grover's health, Kapil further said that they have many common friends and wished for his well-being.

Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma Should Be Bestowed With The 'Ministry Of Laughter'; Details Inside

"He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health," Kapil Sharma concluded.

Sidharth Shukla Was A Positive Person: Sunil Grover On Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Sudden Demise

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover used to be close friends of each other. However, the duo had a mid-air fight while returning from Sydney, Australia. After that, they have not worked together but maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see Kapil and Sunil together on screen.