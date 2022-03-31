Karan Kundrra All Set To Host Dance Deewane Juniors; WATCH Promo

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra has been busy with several projects. There were reports that the actor will be hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Well, the reports turned out to be true, as the channel shared promo featuring Karan.

In the promo Karan can be seen grooving with one of the judges Marzi Pestonji and kids. In the promo Karan and Marzi can be seen telling, "Iss baar sirf chalega bacchon ka zor, deewangi more, dance hardcore."

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "We can't keep calm kyunki, Marzi aur Karan bhi join kar rahe hai yeh deewangi! Toh ho jaaiye ready experience karne, deewangi more aur dance hardcore💫 Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors jald hi #Colors par."Fans are super excited to watch Karan hosting the dance reality show for the first time. Take a look at a few comments!

rahulsoniso: #KaranKundrra🔥🔥🔥🔥.

darvey111: Excited to see #KaranKundrra 🔥🙌❤️.

little_0431: Yayyyy can't wait to see #karankundrra in DDJ 🙌🏼🤩😍🔥❤❤❤❤🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.

nee_lis_hma: Superrr exciiited #KaranKundrra ❤️🔥.

tejran57: Waiting to watch for sunny❤️ #karankundrra.

the.karankundrra: Super excited to watch Karan as host 💃.

Karan had hosted several reality shows before, like MTV Love School, Gumraah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. But this will be the first time he will be hosting a dance reality show. The actor has been super busy ever since Bigg Boss 15 got over. It is being said that he will be seen in a movie alongside Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Çruz. Recently, he was seen visiting casting director turned director Mukesh Chhabra's office along with his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and fans speculated if a film announcement is on cards!

Coming back to Dance Deewane Juniors, the dance reality show will also see Neetu Kapoor making her television debut as a judge. She will be judging the show along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi.