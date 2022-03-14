Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Is Excited To Make Her Debut As A Judge

Reality shows have been trending since a long time on television. Several Bollywood celebrities are seen making their debut as judge on these reality shows. The latest to join the list is Neetu Kapoor.

Yes, you read it right! Neetu Kapoor will make her debut as a judge in the Dance Deewane Juniors. Joining her will be choreographer Marzi Pestonjee and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, actress and an amazing dancer Nora Fatehi.

This is the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors that will feature children between the age group of 4-14 years. A source revealed to Times Of India as saying, "This is the first season of Dance Deewane, which will feature children. We were keen on roping in a celebrity, who has an image of a warm and modern-day mother. Neetu Kapoor fits the bill."

Neetu too confirmed the news and revealed that she is excited to make her debut. She said, "I am quite excited to be coming into the audience's homes with my TV debut. Though I'm not a great dancer, I've always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows."

While this will be Neetu Kapoor's maiden outing as a judge, Nora was seen as a celebrity guest on the third season of Dance Deewane, which aired last year. The show as judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi & Others Win Big

Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Karanvir-Debattama, Erica, Jasmin & Others Walk Red Carpet

We have watched several reality shows for kids- both singing and dancing. We will have to wait to watch what different the makers have to offer to the audience.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.