Karan Kundrra Has Special Plan For Tejasswi Prakash On Valentine’s Day; Likely To Propose For Marriage

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in telly town. The duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they started dating each other. After the show, Karan and Tejasswi were often seen hanging out together in the city. Ever since the couple confirmed their relationship, TejRan fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage.

Well, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have already said that they will take some time before taking a decision on marriage. However, looks like he is all set to propose to her for marriage. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Karan shared his special Valentine's Day plan for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "I had made so many plans for Valentine's Day but Tejasswi was in such a hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it's better to leave things to them. Unko jaise sahi lagega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all." He is likely to propose Teja for marriage. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about their relationship, Karan and Tejasswi always take a stand for each other. Recently, Karan was trolled on Twitter for his alleged possessiveness towards Tejasswi. After seeing the Twitter reactions, Tejasswi quickly took to the micro-blogging site and supported him. We must say they are indeed giving major relationship goals for all. Now, TejRan fans are waiting for Karan's surprise for Tejasswi on Valentine's Day!