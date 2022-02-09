Exclusive Interview! BB 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash: For Me Keeping My Bond Intact With My People Was Important
TV actress Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Rs 40 lakh prize money at the grand finale of the Salman Khan show last month. After her victory, many people targeted her and even called her an 'undeserving winner'. Her Bigg Boss 15 journey was filled with a lot of ups and downs. She also found the love in co-contestant Karan Kundrra, who got evicted at the third position.
In Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash also had several fights with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. At the finale, she was officially announced as the female lead of the upcoming supernatural show Naagin 6. After her Bigg Boss 15 win, Tejasswi was trolled for several reasons. Hence, Filmibeat recently got in touch with the Bigg Boss 15 winner and asked her about all the issues that she faced inside as well as outside the house, and her upcoming projects. Excerpts-
Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Karan Kundrra Claims That She Destroyed His Career; Read Statement
Naagin 6 Star Simba Nagpal Says 'It Is Really Fun Working With Tejasswi Prakash'
Tejasswi Prakash Says ‘I Never Felt I Played The Victim Card’
How
does
it
feel
after
winning
Bigg
Boss
15
trophy?
It feels unreal. The feeling is still settling in! I am grateful to my fans and my Ganpati Bappa who were with me in this journey that led to victory.
Your Bigg Boss journey was nothing but a roller-coaster ride, and you made your presence felt in every task and the tough situations in the house. But on the other hand, you were also accused of playing the victim card several times during tasks. What do you have to say about it?
I never felt I played the victim card, in fact, I was strong due to which was targeted many times.
Tejasswi On Her Bond With Karan Kundrra After Bigg Boss 15
Your
equation
with
Shamita
Shetty
was
not
so
good
inside
the
house.
Until
the
finale,
you
both
were
seen
arguing
with
each
other.
Netizens
had
also
trolled
you
for
age-shaming
her.
So,
what
is
your
take
on
your
bond
with
Shamita?
Will
you
be
friends
with
her
outside
the
house?
The house is a very stressful place. I was never insecure of anyone but you are bound to keep your allies close because the game can change any day and any minute, which can change whether you reach the end or not. And for me, keeping my bond intact with my people was important.
Your relationship with Karan Kundrra has gone through a lot of ups and downs. Right from being called toxic to fake, TejRan has always been under the scanner of netizens' tough remarks. So, what do you think about netizens' comments? Was your relationship just for the show?
There's always someone who will have some sort of a negative mindset and that's their viewpoint. As far as our bond goes, it's too early to say as we've just come out of the house. Let's see how things are as both of us are also busy with our respective work.
You Can Never Make Everybody Happy, Says Tejasswi
Fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
next
phase
of
TejRan's
relationship.
Are
you
guys
planning
to
get
married
soon?
Like I said, it's too early to say anything. We are just out of the house and busy with work.
After your victory, social media users are saying that the makers favoured you the most. Many are also calling you an 'undeserving winner'. What is your reply to such comments?
You can never make everybody happy. Every season has 'one winner' and every season has loyal followers of the show who aren't happy with the winner. No matter who won, there would be someone who would be unhappy. I'm glad my Ganpati Bappa and my fans were with me in this journey and it ended with a victory.
Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash On Her First Marathi Film
You
are
all
set
to
rule
the
small
screen
as
Naagin
in
Naagin
6.
How
are
you
going
to
prepare
for
the
show?
Where is the time to prepare? I had to jump into Naagin shoots within a day of coming out of Bigg Boss. So, I am jumping right into the ocean.
After this Bigg Boss 15 victory, your first Marathi film with Rohit Shetty will also get enough popularity amongst the masses. So, when is it releasing?
Soon like Rohit sir had said on the show. I am really looking forward to it.
Lastly, are you looking forward to work in Bollywood films? Have you got any offers?
I would love to try everything I haven't done so far. There's a lot of work coming but right now it's Naagin time.