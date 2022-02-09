Exclusive Interview! BB 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash: For Me Keeping My Bond Intact With My People Was Important

Tejasswi Prakash Says ‘I Never Felt I Played The Victim Card’

How does it feel after winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy?



It feels unreal. The feeling is still settling in! I am grateful to my fans and my Ganpati Bappa who were with me in this journey that led to victory.



Your Bigg Boss journey was nothing but a roller-coaster ride, and you made your presence felt in every task and the tough situations in the house. But on the other hand, you were also accused of playing the victim card several times during tasks. What do you have to say about it?



I never felt I played the victim card, in fact, I was strong due to which was targeted many times.

Tejasswi On Her Bond With Karan Kundrra After Bigg Boss 15

Your equation with Shamita Shetty was not so good inside the house. Until the finale, you both were seen arguing with each other. Netizens had also trolled you for age-shaming her. So, what is your take on your bond with Shamita? Will you be friends with her outside the house?



The house is a very stressful place. I was never insecure of anyone but you are bound to keep your allies close because the game can change any day and any minute, which can change whether you reach the end or not. And for me, keeping my bond intact with my people was important.



Your relationship with Karan Kundrra has gone through a lot of ups and downs. Right from being called toxic to fake, TejRan has always been under the scanner of netizens' tough remarks. So, what do you think about netizens' comments? Was your relationship just for the show?



There's always someone who will have some sort of a negative mindset and that's their viewpoint. As far as our bond goes, it's too early to say as we've just come out of the house. Let's see how things are as both of us are also busy with our respective work.

You Can Never Make Everybody Happy, Says Tejasswi

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next phase of TejRan's relationship. Are you guys planning to get married soon?



Like I said, it's too early to say anything. We are just out of the house and busy with work.



After your victory, social media users are saying that the makers favoured you the most. Many are also calling you an 'undeserving winner'. What is your reply to such comments?



You can never make everybody happy. Every season has 'one winner' and every season has loyal followers of the show who aren't happy with the winner. No matter who won, there would be someone who would be unhappy. I'm glad my Ganpati Bappa and my fans were with me in this journey and it ended with a victory.

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash On Her First Marathi Film

You are all set to rule the small screen as Naagin in Naagin 6. How are you going to prepare for the show?



Where is the time to prepare? I had to jump into Naagin shoots within a day of coming out of Bigg Boss. So, I am jumping right into the ocean.



After this Bigg Boss 15 victory, your first Marathi film with Rohit Shetty will also get enough popularity amongst the masses. So, when is it releasing?



Soon like Rohit sir had said on the show. I am really looking forward to it.



Lastly, are you looking forward to work in Bollywood films? Have you got any offers?



I would love to try everything I haven't done so far. There's a lot of work coming but right now it's Naagin time.