Karan Kundrra Supports Pratik Sehajpal In Kashika Kapoor Controversy; Says 'You Can't Call Anyone Criminal'
Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor grabbed headlines during the press conference of their latest music video 'Tu Laut Aa'. Kashika had alleged that Pratik tried to get her scenes cut from the music video, when she tried to clear the controversy and said that it was just a publicity stunt, it didn't go down well with Pratik, who tried to leave the press conference.
Several
fans
came
out
in
support
of
Pratik
who
slammed
Kashika
for
involving
him
in
cheap
publicity
stunt.
Even
celebrities
like
Umar
Riaz,
Nikki
Tamboli,
Akasa,
Nishant
Bhat
and
others
supported
their
actor-friend
Pratik.
Now,
Karan
Kundrra,
who
had
been
his
mentor
in
Love
School
and
were
at
loggerheads
in
Bigg
Boss
15
house,
has
come
out
in
support
of
him.
Replying to a lawyer's tweet, who slammed Pratik and called him a 'criminal', Karan wrote, "On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a 'criminal' openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country's law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..."
The Dil Hi Toh hai actor further praised Pratik and called him a hardworking professional. Karan added, "Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!"
The tweet of the lawyer is not visible as it says "owner has limited who can view their tweets". His profile says "tweets are protected".
Meanwhile, netizens praised Karan for supporting Pratik. one of the users wrote, "Trully an inspriration our love and respect for you increases everday you can never see anyone in pain you only spread love god bless you always my dear so proud of you big hug @kkundrra 🤗❤."
On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022
Another user commented on Karan's post, "You are a true gentleman. Love you in #LockUpp Thank you for speaking out for @realsehajpal."