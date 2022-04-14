Karan Kundrra Supports Pratik Sehajpal In Kashika Kapoor Controversy; Says 'You Can't Call Anyone Criminal'

Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor grabbed headlines during the press conference of their latest music video 'Tu Laut Aa'. Kashika had alleged that Pratik tried to get her scenes cut from the music video, when she tried to clear the controversy and said that it was just a publicity stunt, it didn't go down well with Pratik, who tried to leave the press conference.

Several fans came out in support of Pratik who slammed Kashika for involving him in cheap publicity stunt. Even celebrities like Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, Akasa, Nishant Bhat and others supported their actor-friend Pratik. Now, Karan Kundrra, who had been his mentor in Love School and were at loggerheads in Bigg Boss 15 house, has come out in support of him.



Replying to a lawyer's tweet, who slammed Pratik and called him a 'criminal', Karan wrote, "On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a 'criminal' openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country's law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..."

The Dil Hi Toh hai actor further praised Pratik and called him a hardworking professional. Karan added, "Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!"

The tweet of the lawyer is not visible as it says "owner has limited who can view their tweets". His profile says "tweets are protected".

Meanwhile, netizens praised Karan for supporting Pratik. one of the users wrote, "Trully an inspriration our love and respect for you increases everday you can never see anyone in pain you only spread love god bless you always my dear so proud of you big hug @kkundrra 🤗❤."

Another user commented on Karan's post, "You are a true gentleman. Love you in #LockUpp Thank you for speaking out for @realsehajpal."