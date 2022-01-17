Karanvir Sharma On Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Popularity: The Show Touched Topics That Were Relevant

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha's Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani might have gone off-air long time ago, but people still remember the show and their favourite jodi Shaurya and Anokhi. The actors have been receiving immense love even after the show went off-air.

About the show, the actor feels that it is popular because it was real and it touched topics that were relevant. He added that he still get messages how the show was a light of hope or got them out of depression.

Karanvir was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "One of the reasons that it has got that kind of popularity is because the kind of engagement that they have. To be honest, if anybody asks me that did I imagine this would happen for a project, I did not know that, but I knew if I do well as an artist, it would definitely be known to people that there is a possibility on Indian TV that you break the myth and that's what was everyone's motive."

He further added, "I think Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's connection as a show was real, it touched topics that were relevant. I still get messages about how it was a light of hope or it got them out of depression and for me, that was something that was a big responsibility and to see it flourish like this, I had no idea. I knew we had a winner because you know when you shoot for something, so that's how it was."

Post the show, Karanvir and Debattama did a couple of music videos- 'Jo Tera Howega' and 'Aankhein Band Karke'. Karanvir is also gearing up for his movie A Thursday, that is all set to release on OTT soon.