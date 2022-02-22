Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Cezanne Khan Plans To Get Married To Girlfriend Afsheen This Year

Cezanne Khan, who became a household name with his role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was last seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show Appnapan- Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, which also stars Rajashree Thakur in the lead role. The actor is quite busy professionally as of now. Regarding his personal life, he is in a relationship with Afsheen for almost three years now. He revealed to Times Of Indian that they are planning to get married this year.

The KZK actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married."

When asked why he chose to remain single until he met Afsheen, he said that he did not want to be in a rush to get married and was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. He added that he was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship, which is when he met Afsheen.Meanwhile, the makers of his new show Appnapan had recently released a promo and the show is all set to hit the television screens soon. He said that he is happy that he got meaty roles after my comeback, and he is looking forward to his new show, which revolves around parents and their relationship with their children.

In the show, Cezanne plays the role of a rich businessman, who is busy and has less time for his children. The actor revealed that the show revolves around the idea that parents have to equally be involved in giving love and good upbringing to their children.