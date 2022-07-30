Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure

Popular actress Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave passed away on Friday (July 29) due to kidney failure. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and his daughter Riddhi Dave. According to ETimes TV, the veteran actor was on dialysis for the last two years and his health deteriorated in the last month.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage , tv and films due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family. Will always be remembered. ॐ शान्ति !🙏."

Actor and producer JD Majethia wrote, "Heartbroken and deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rasik Dave. Gone too soon brother. May God give your family the strength to get through his difficult time. Om Shanti🙏🏻."

Fans also took to social media to offer condolences. One of the users wrote, "Rest In Peace 🙏 Om Shanti one of the finest Gujarati Theater Artist #Rasikdave 🙏" and another user tweeted, "A big loss 😔. Gujarati theatre lost its charm 🙏🏻🌺. #RasikDave #RIP #restintheatre."

The actor's last rites will be performed on Saturday (July 30).

Rasik worked in many Gujarati dramas and Gujarati films as well as Hindi TV shows. Ketki, who was seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Rasik were both well-known in the Gujarati film and theatre scene and had acted in several TV shows. Raski began his career in 1982 in a Gujarati film Putra Vadhu. The couple reportedly owned a Gujarati theatre company.

Rasik was known for Karsandas Dhansukhlal Vaishnav in Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and played the role of Nanda in the mythological TV drama Mahabharat. He along with his wife Ketki had participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2006.