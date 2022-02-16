Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Prince Narula & Others Are Expected To Participate

Prince Narula

Prince Narula, who has won several reality shows and is known as King of Indian reality shows, had expressed his wish to participate in KKK and had said that he will not spare anyone if he participates in the show. It is being said that the Badho Bahu actor might participate this season.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who was offered KKK 11 along with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, had rejected it as she was doing Shakti. Latest reports suggest that she has been approached for KKK 12 and might participate.

Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has also apparently been approached and might participate in the stunt-based reality show.

Pratik Sehajpal

The tradition of roping in Bigg Boss contestants continues, as several BB 15 contestants have been approached and Pratik Sehajpal, who impressed fans in Salman Khan's reality show, is one among them. It is being said that he has been approached for Rohit Shetty's show.

Umar Riaz

Another BB 15 contestant Umar Riaz, who also impressed fans in the show, has been approached for the show and it is being said that he might participate in KKK 12.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia, who entertained viewers in BB 15, is rumoured to be a part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 ensemble.

Simba Nagpal

It was reported that Simba Nagpal, who won hearts with just his short stint in Bigg Boss 15, has started preparing for Rohit Shetty's show. However, now that he has taken up Naagin 6, it looks like he was preparing for Ekta's show and not for KKK 12!